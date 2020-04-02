Public reacts after Tooele Army Depot resumes open detonation operations

TOOELE ARMY DEPOT South, Utah, April 2, 202020 (Gephardt Daily) — When the ground and windows shook Thursday morning, it naturally grabbed the attention of aftershock-wearing northern Utah residents.
But in this case, the shimmy was the work of Tooele Army Base, which announced Wednesday it would resume its annual open detonations.
“The TEAD-S will resume Open Detonation (OD) operations, beginning April 1, 2020,” says a notice posted on the base’s Facebook page, but not widely publicized.
“These operations have been permitted to run annually from April 1 to October 31, weather permitting, approximately 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.
“Open Detonation limits the handling of excess munitions and explosives, helping to protect local residents and employees from injury or damage due to explosive safety risks,” the post says.
“Safety is the most important consideration. Strict observance of proven OD procedures has resulted in an excellent safety record being earned by the personnel who have helped to destroy the many millions of pounds of obsolete or unstable munitions safely over decades at numerous Department of Defense (DOD) installations.”
The post noted that Tooele Army Depot is Tooele County, and serves as a storage site for war reserve and training ammunition.
“The depot stores, issues, receives, renovates, modifies, maintains and demilitarizes conventional munitions. The TEAD-S is a US Army facility located approximately 15 miles south of Tooele, Utah. For more information, residents can call the Tooele Army Depot detonation hotline at 435-833-3300.”
Judging by Facebook comments, citizens would have prefered a larger-scale notification than a post on a quiet Facebook page.
“PLEASE notify us of when (dates and times) and how many we expect to hear/feel!,” one poster said. “My children are still recovering after the earthquakes. They ran to hide under the table when we felt these. I understand these need to be done… but horrible timing!!”
Others asked why the news media was not alerted and asked to spread the word, while noting the Facebook post did go up at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
“Sure would have been nice if the local news networks would have made more prominent announcements, since people are already on edge with earthquakes in the are.”
About 50 other concerned residents shared comments within the first couple hours of the blast, which happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. We have shared a few below:
- “We all have PTSD from the earthquakes, let alone Covid.”
- “Did all of the unstable munition blow up at once because my house in Bluffdale shook worse than the earthquakes.”
- “Tooele Army Depot should NOT be detonating and moving our ground at this time! What about disturbing the earthquake faults? Don’t they know that even Fracking can cause earthquakes?”
- “Excuse my ignorance, but why would they need to be doing this now?”
- “My cats were afraid to walk just about anywhere in the house. They pancaked and just stood there with their ears flat looks SO terrified. :/ took me 10 minutes to calm them down, and it made me stress out even more.”
- “Why is this allowed right now? It seems like horrible timing? What could be so important that we need to do these right now? More info would really calm my nerves.”
- “What exactly are you blowing up? My house felt like it was going to crumble in West Jordan! I would have brought rum if you had invited us!”
- “Not the best timing. Mother earth just moved tectonic plates, so let’s start blowing up huge munitions 20 or so miles from that fault line. Who is the idiot that thought that was a good idea!!!”
- “With the earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks I feel like this is totally the wrong time for detonation testings. My nerves can not handle much more of this … please give warnings and times so we can be prepared.”
- “PLEASE QUIT THIS CAN WAIT!!!! You are adding to everyone’s already HIGH Anxiety!!”