Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement by Buckingham Palace, the British monarch has “mild cold-like symptoms” but will continue “light duties” over the next week.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace news release said.
The BBC is reporting that the Queen, 95, had recently been in contact with her son, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
