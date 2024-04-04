Racial slurs directed at Utah women’s basketball team audible in recording

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, say they’ve obtained an audio recording of racial slurs directed at the University of Utah women’s basketball team last month.

While in Coeur d’Alene for the NCAA Tournament on March 21, the Utes were walking to dinner from their hotel when the driver of a truck displaying a confederate flag yelled racial slurs at them, including use of the N-word, police said.

In a second incident, a driver was revving his engine during a racially themed rant as the players retreated to their hotel, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department announced it has obtained an audio recording in which “the use of a racial slur was clearly audible.”

“We’re working determine the context and conduct associated with its use to determine if is a violation of the law,” police said in a news release. “While we’re still reviewing evidence, it appears the use of a racial slur occurred more than one time.”

Police say they’ve conducted several interviews since the incident and have collected approximately 35 hours of video from neighboring businesses.

“Not all of the video recordings had associated audio. Detectives are analyzing all of the video/audio to gain accurate suspect information and to establish a timeframe and continuity from the various video perspectives,” the release says.

“Some of the surveillance video/audio corroborates what was reported by members of the basketball program, and detectives are currently working to locate any additional evidence.”

Police also are seeking information on a silver passenger car that was in the area at the time of the incident. Photos of the vehicle have been shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 208-769-2320 or leave an online tip.

Photo Coeur dAlene Police Department

A joint statement March 26 from Utah head coach Lynne Roberts, Athletics Director Mark Harlan and Deputy AD Charmelle Green said the team was “deeply troubled and shaken by the hateful and disturbing actions and vitriol directed toward them” shortly after arriving in Coeur d’Alene.

“As can be imagined, many students, staff and other members of the traveling party were deeply disturbed and fearful after the incidents, in what should be a safe and enjoyable experience.”

The Utes were staying in Coeur d’Alene for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the McCarthey Athletic Center in neighboring Spokane, Washington.

Following the incidents, the university worked with tournament host Gonzaga to find alternate accommodations in Spokane.

“As we continue to heal, we remain very disappointed in the decision to assign our team to hotels such a great distance from the competition site, in another state,” the statement continues. “We will work with NCAA leadership to make it clear that being so far removed from the site was unacceptable and a contributing factor to the impact of this incident.”

Coeur d’Alene and areas of northern Idaho long have been a stronghold with white supremacist groups.

The fifth-seeded Utes defeated South Dakota State 68-54 on March 23 in the first round before falling 77-66 to fourth-seeded Gonzaga on March 25.