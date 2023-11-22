Rainbow Bridge between US, Canada closed after fatal vehicle explosion

Nov. 22 (UPI) — The bridge connecting the United States and Canada in Niagara Falls, N.Y., is closed after a deadly vehicle explosion on Wednesday, the FBI said.

The Niagara Gazette said a car crashed through a fence at the Rainbow Bridge about 11:20 a.m. EDT and exploded near the border inspections plaza on the American side. Two people in the car were killed and a Border Patrol agent was injured, the newspaper said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York Police is currently working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor the entry points into New York. She said she is going to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders.

The FBI said “this situation is very fluid.”

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation.”