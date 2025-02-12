Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 12 (UPI) — Russian officials have released jailed American teacher Marc Fogel, in what President Donald Trump called a deal that will see a second person being released by Russia on Wednesday.

Fogel arrived in the United States on Tuesday and was greeted by Trump at the White House at around 10 p.m. EST.

During a press conference inside the White House, Trump would not comment on whether he spoke directly with President Vladimir Putin of Russia about Fogel, nor would he divulge the conditions of the deal that secured his release other than to say they were “very fair, very, very fair, very reasonable, not like deals you’ve seen over the years.”

He added, however, that “somebody else is being released tomorrow that you’ll know of.”

Trump would not identify the person other than to say more would be revealed on Wednesday.

Fogel, 63, was an American teacher working in Russia when Russian customs agents found a half ounce of marijuana in his luggage in August 2021.

Fogel had a prescription for medical marijuana to ease pain without using opioids, but Russia does not recognize medical marijuana and bans all forms of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for smuggling marijuana by a Russian court, but was released after serving more than three years behind bars.

After entering the White House on Tuesday night, Fogel told reporters: “I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now.”

“I want you to know that I’m not a hero in this at all. President Trump is a hero. These men who came from the diplomatic service are heroes. The senators and representatives who passed legislation in my honor to get me home are the heroes. I’m in awe of what they all did.”

Trump stated with this deal there is “goodwill” between the United States and Russia that could be “a big important part of getting the war over with Ukraine.”

“I want to get the war ended,” Trump said.

Fogel’s arrival at the White House came hours after National Security Adviser Mike Waltz announced in a press release shared with UPI that Fogel was leaving Russia airspace.