Report: Utah unemployment claims declining

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services is reporting a 9.3 percent decline in new claims for the week of Sept. 27 through Oct 3 when compared to the week before.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,574 for the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, 2020, with a total of $15,330,865 of benefits paid. There were 40,390 continued claims filed during that same week, the DWS statement says.

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Sept. 26, 2020 was 19,793. A total of 11,270 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New claims for unemployment benefits remain high and have remained at fairly constant level for the last several weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“The department does expect new claims to increase over the next few months due to the seasonal workforce in the state of Utah; however, it is also clear the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment.”

People whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.