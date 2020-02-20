Reports: 8 dead, 5 injured after mass shootings in Germany; gunman at large

HANAU, Germany, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Eight people are dead at least five others are injured after two shooting Wednesday night in Hanau, Germany, according to reports.

The shootings occurred in two hookah bars in the city.

The gunman opened fire at about 10 p.m. (2 p.m. in Utah), according to information shared by the BBC, the New York Times and other news outlets.

At latest report, the gunman was still at large. Police officers and helicopters were searching the neighborhood, according to local reports.

The motive for the attack is unclear, a police statement said.

Hanau, in the state of Hessen, is about 15 miles east of Frankfurt.

