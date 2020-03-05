Elizabeth Warren suspends campaign for Democratic party presidential nomination

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Monika Graff/UPI

March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

CNN reported earlier that a source familiar with Warren’s plans told the cable network that Warren is out “following another round of disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday.”

Warren, speaking from Cambridge, Mass., told reporters she would not be making any endorsements today of remaining candidates former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Pres. Donald Trump, in a 9:10 a.m. tweet, responded to early reports, referring to Warren and other candidates by his disparaging nickname for them:

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary … THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination. Came in Third in Mass.”

Gephardt Daily will have more news as it breaks.

