Reports: People shot while attending Kansas City Super Bowl parade; 2 people in police custody

KANSAS CITY, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Kansas City have confirmed multiple people injured when shots were fired in an area near a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win parade.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” a police statement says. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Police also asked people in the area to leave “as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through,” said a post issued at 1:13 p.m. Mountain time.

News agencies including CNN and MSNBC reported as many as 10 victims confirmed transported to area hospitals.

National Public Radio said schools had been closed for the celebratory event, and an estimated 1 million had been expected to attend.

Chiefs player Drue Tranquill posted a social media request for prayers.

Chiefs player Drue Tranquill posted a social media request for prayers.

“Please join my in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” he wrote. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

