Retired Davis County deputy, paramedic Lt. Jason Sorensen dies of injuries suffered in plane crash

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lt. Jason Sorensen, who was severely injured in the recent crash of an experimental aircraft in which he was a passenger, died of his injuries Monday night, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Sorensen, a retired DCSO deputy sheriff/paramedic and paramedic/pilot for Intermountain Life Flight, died just after 9 p.m.

“It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lieutenant Jason Sorensen…” the news release began. “Sorensen survived a plane crash that occurred in Davis County on June 25, 2020. Unfortunately, the injuries and burns sustained in the crash were insurmountable and eventually claimed his life.

“Sorensen spent his life saving others and his efforts will continue after life, with the donation of his organs to others in need.”

The crash occurred in an empty field at 1950 North, just west of Legacy Parkway in Centerville. The plane’s owner and pilot, a 72-year-old man from Salt Lake City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital shortly after the crash.

“Davis County Sheriff’s Office is hurting today. Jason was universally loved. He had a huge impact on the lives of many people in Davis County and around the state,” Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said in the news release. “Jason was an important part of our Sheriff’s Office family and we truly mourn his loss.

“We send our love and comfort to his wife, children, and family. We also express our gratitude for the compassionate care he has received from loved ones, medical professionals, and even strangers during his greatest time of need.”

Pamela Moore, executive director of Intermountain Life Flight, also expressed condolences, as well as praise for Sorensen’s dedication and service:

“On behalf of our entire Intermountain Life Flight family, we send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to Jason’s family during this difficult time.

“We are so saddened by Jason’s passing. Jason was a terrific and dedicated paramedic, pilot, and public servant, and an even better husband, father, friend, colleague, and person. We will miss him terribly.

“Jason was a member of our Intermountain Life Flight team and family for 15 years. During that time, Jason demonstrated his professionalism, commitment, and caring for the people who we served and cared for on a daily basis.

“Jason will always be a member of our Life Flight family. We will carry his memory and the impact of his wonderful life forward as we continue to do the important work that Jason dedicated his life to, and the people who he worked so hard to help.”

Funeral details will be announced later this week or next, the news release said.

The family requests continued privacy at this time.

The following charitable accounts have been established in Sorensen’s name: