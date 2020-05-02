Reward upped to $6K after Utah man allegedly shoots at FBI agent, San Juan County deputy

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and subsequent conviction of Cecil Vijil, Jr., who allegedly shot at an FBI agent and a deputy from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

On Friday, the SJCSO offered a reward of $1,000, which brings the potential reward total to $6,000 in the case.

“On April 30, 2020, an FBI special agent and a San Juan County Sheriff’s deputy went to Vijil’s home near Aneth, Utah, on the Navajo Nation, as part of an investigation into another crime,” the FBI statement says. “That’s when Vijil allegedly fired multiple rounds at the special agent and deputy. No one was injured.

Vijil has been charged with Assault on a Federal Officer and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.”

The investigation into a second man, Gary Lee Jr., continues.

“Vijil is considered armed and dangerous,” the FBI statement says. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, their local law enforcement agency, or the FBI at 801-579-1400. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the Navajo Police Department, and the Utah Department of Public Safety are assisting in the investigation.

The first incident for which Vigil is wanted happened in the early hours of Thursday, and involved 7-Eleven in Mexican Hat. Court papers provided by the FBI reveal that Vijil allegedly fired an AR rifle while in Mexican Hat, but additional details have not been released.

The second incident happened at 3:20 p.m., when the FBI special Agent and the SJCSO deputy arrived at Vigil’s Aneth residence. They were in a marked law enforcement vehicle, FBI documents say.

“Special Agent Butler observed the head and face of a man, later identified as Cecil Vijil, briefly appear from behind the residence,” the statement says. “Special Agent Butler observed the individual immediately withdraw back behind the residence.

“Alerted by Vijil’s movement, Special Agent Butler and the sheriff’s deputy

remained in their vehicle so as to have cover in the event of gunfire. Within seconds,

Vijil reappeared from behind the residence armed with an AR-style rifle. Vijil

fired multiple rounds from the rifle in the direction of Special Agent Butler and the

vehicle she was in. The firearm was pointed at Special Agent Butler when being fired

by Vijil.”

The agent and deputy “moved the vehicle to create tactical distancing and cover from the incoming gunfire,” the statement says. “As the vehicle was retreating, Special Agent Butler saw Vijil reposition himself and his firearm to a fence post so as to secure a better platform for firing his rifle.

“Special Agent Butler sensed she was in personal danger and believed she was about

to be shot. Special Agent Butler and the sheriff’s deputy retreated away from the residence and immediately reported the incident. Special Agent Butler reviewed photographs of Cecil Vijil and identified the shooter at the residence as Vijil.”