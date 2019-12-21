Rexburg police ask help finding missing, endangered children who disappeared under suspicious circumstances

REXBURG, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Rexburg, Idaho, are looking for two missing, endangered children.

Missing and last seen in September are Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, respectively the son and live-in niece of Lori Vallow, of Rexburg.

Responding to a call from relatives for a welfare check, Rexburg police visited Vallow’s residence, and learned she had recently married Chad Daybell, whose wife, Tammy, had died on Oct. 19 of this year.

The death of Tammy Daybell originally was believed to be from natural causes, but was later classified as suspicious, and her body has been exhumed for autopsy.

When Rexburg police responded to the Vallow-Daybell residence on Nov. 26, they found no sign of the two children. The newlywed couple told officers Joshua, who was adopted and has special needs, was visiting family friends in Arizona.

Police contacted the Arizona resident and were told Joshua had not visited.

Officers returned the next day, and found the Vallow-Daybell residence had been vacated. A search warrant served on the property found evidence suggesting Joshua had not left with the couple.

A check with Joshua’s elementary school indicated he had last attended on Sept. 23.

The FBI has been contacted for help locating Vallow and Daybell, the Rexburg Police statement says. The more urgent concern is locating the missing children.

Joshua (also known as J.J.) is described as Caucasian with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 50 pounds and stands four feet tall.

Tylee Ryan, who has not been seen in the same time period, is a Caucasian female with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 160 pounds and stands 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the location of the children is asked to call Rexburg police at 208-359-3000 or to call 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).