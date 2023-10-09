RFK Jr. leaves Democratic Party; seeking independent presidential bid

Oct. 9 (UPI) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday he is leaving the Democratic Party and will continue his 2024 run for president as an independent.

Kennedy made the announcement during an address at Philadelphia’s Independence Mall in a speech streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This country is ready for a history-making change. They are ready to reclaim their freedom, their independence. And that’s why I am here today. I am here to declare myself an independent candidate for president of the United States,” he told a cheering crowd.

Kennedy he pledged to assert his independence from the corporations that he believes have taken control of government, including Big Tech, Big Pharma and both major political parties.

The nephew of President John F. Kennedy initially filed his statement of candidacy in April as a Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden.

Kennedy is a lawyer and anti-vaccine activist who founded the organization Children’s Health Defense.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy repeatedly spoke out against the coronavirus vaccine and recently said that he favors a three-month federal abortion ban.