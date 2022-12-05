Roommates of University of Idaho victims break silence with letter

Dec. 5 (UPI) — Two surviving roommates of three of the four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed to death on Nov. 13 broke their silence in a letter during a memorial service on Friday, calling the victims “one of a kind.”

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke were inside the off-campus residence apparently sleeping on the first floor when the stabbing that killed roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and companion Ethan Chapin took place on the floor above.

Police said that Mortensen and Funke are currently not suspects in the death, but authorities added that they have no solid leads or motives in the case.

“Maddie, Xana, Kaylee and Ethan were all one of a kind,” a pastor at the memorial service read from Mortensen and Funke.

“To Xana and Ethan: they were the perfect pair together and had this unstoppable relationship. You were all gifts to this world in your own special way, and it just won’t be the same without you.”

No suspects have been named in the deaths that rocked the rural college town of Moscow, where the University of Idaho is located. Police said the four victims were likely sleeping, and all were stabbed multiple times with defensive wounds on some of the bodies.

“[The victims] lit up any room they walked into and were gifts to this world,” Mortensen wrote. “My life was greatly impacted to have known these four beautiful people. My people who changed my life in so many ways and made me so happy.”

Moscow Police said they are investigating hundreds of tips but are struggling to control the atmosphere of paranoia among many University of Idaho students on campus.