Roy Police have suspect in custody following ‘shots fired’ call

ROY, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy Police officers responded to a “shots fired” complaint late Tuesday night at a home on 4450 South, and a suspect was taken into custody a short while later.

Roy Police Sgt. Matt Gwynn told Gephardt Daily that a vehicle was struck, but no one was shot and there were no injuries to anyone.

The unnamed suspect was taken into custody at about 11:41 p.m.

It is still very early in the investigation, Gwynn said, and detectives are looking into who was involved and what led up to the incident.

