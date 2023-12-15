Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay nearly $150M in election worker defamation suit

Dec. 15 (UPI) — Jurors in a federal civil defamation trial Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay nearly $150 million in damages to two election workers.

The jury reached the verdict that the former New York City mayor and attorney to Donald Trump must pay plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss $148.1 million for defamation and emotional distress.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who oversaw the trial, appeared shocked by the high number.

The plaintiffs originally sought at least $24 million each for the former mayor’s defamatory statements accusing them of helping steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

The plaintiffs claimed Giuliani’s statements exposed them to a torrent of threats and harassment. Freeman testified Wednesday one of the threats said, “They are coming for you. I’m not far behind. I’m coming for you also. Trash will be taken to the street in bags.”

Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Sibley admitted harm was done to the plaintiffs but argued the amount they sought in damages was excessive.

The jury deliberated for more than three hours Thursday without reaching a verdict on damages. Giuliani, who acted as an attorney for Trump during the 2020 election and was listed as a witness, was expected to testify Thursday, but did not take the stand.

Howell earlier this year ruled Giuliani was guilty of defamation.

Giuliani also faces criminal charges for allegedly conspiring to reverse Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results, violating Georgia’s racketeering act and soliciting a public officer to break their oath.