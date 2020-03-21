Salt Lake City Council member tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A member of the Salt Lake City Council has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, it was announced Friday evening.

Council member Darin Mano said Friday that he tested positive and is quarantining himself at home, according to a City Council news release.

“Mano believes he could have been exposed to the virus during a trip to Washington, D.C., March 6-11, which included meeting with elected officials and others,” the release states.

Five other City Council members were on the trip to Washington, D.C.

“They have reached out to health officials and are taking precautions and following guidance from federal, state and local health authorities,” according to the news release.

“No one expects to be affected by a health emergency like this, especially if you are typically a very healthy person,” Mano said. “I’m hopeful for a quick and full recovery and wish the same for everyone else with the virus.”

“It’s critical that all District 5 and Salt Lake City residents treat this threat very seriously and follow guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Mano continued. “By rigorously isolating ourselves and limiting contact with others, we can slow the spread of the virus, help ensure scarce medical supplies and treatment get to those who need them most, and prepare for rebuilding our lives and community once the threat has passed.”

City Council Meetings to be held virtually

Challenged by the twin impacts of the COVID-19 situation and this week’s 5.7-magnitude earthquake and numerous aftershocks, the City Council will hold meetings virtually until further notice, using audio- and video-conferencing technologies, the news release said.