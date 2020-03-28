Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall issues proclamation on ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’

I just signed a 5th proclamation that gives @GovHerbert’s directive the force of law in #SLC. I'm grateful for the collaboration w/ @GovHerbert & @SLCOMayor on #StaySafeStayHome. What residents can expect is similar to requests we’ve made all along. More https://t.co/1um2zeT8YA pic.twitter.com/kgjw39MDbC — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 27, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Friday issued a “fifth proclamation to implement the state’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive, giving it the force of local law,” a news release from the Mayor’s Office said.

This action was taken “after collaborating with state and county leaders on necessary next steps to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.”

Mendenhall’s proclamation, which also addresses other City-specific needs, follows Gov. Gary Herbert’s virtual press conference at 4 p.m. Friday, in which he announced several directives under the name “Stay Safe, Stay Home” that he is asking all Utahns to follow in a united effort to reduce or prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the state.

“Every hour matters in our fight against this virus and we are thankful to have partners in Governor Herbert, Speaker Wilson, President Adams and County Mayor Jenny Wilson who are willing to collaborate and work together to take a step that will lessen this pandemic’s impact on our residents and our economy,” Mayor Mendenhall said in the statement.

Mendenhall pointed out that if people are already practicing appropriate precautions, such as social distancing and staying home as much as possible, “there will not be a big impact to their day to day lives.”

“Any businesses that are not already following direct CDC guidelines to protect their employees and the general public should do so immediately,” the statement said.

“…The state’s action today, and my fifth proclamation, gives additional clarity on what is required — by both businesses and individuals — to truly flatten the curve,” Mendenhall said. “We are asking our residents to act with great care in this unprecedented time. Think not only about your own well-being, but about your neighbor’s.”

Mendenhall’s fifth emergency proclamation addresses additional measures at Salt Lake International Airport.

“Effective immediately, no person will be allowed inside the airport without an airline ticket or airport badge and all dropoff and pickup must be done curbside or in the parking garage, with all individuals other than travelers remaining in the vehicle. Additional measures may be put into place to verify the health of deplaning passengers,: according to the statement.

The local effectiveness of the directives will continue to be monitored, using “the best available data, and restrictions will be adjusted as needed.

“In coordination with the State and Salt Lake County, Mayor Mendenhall will continue to evaluate the needs of Salt Lake City as it combats the spread of COVID-19,” the statement concluded.

