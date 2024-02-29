Salt Lake City officially submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympic Games

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City has officially submitted its bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced the action Thursday on social media.

“It’s official – we just submitted our bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games to the International Olympics Committee,” the post says.

“Thank you to everyone who worked hard to get us to this point. Utah is the state of sport and we look forward to bringing the Olympics back to the Beehive State!”

Salt Lake City hosted 2002 Winter Olympics, and local leaders have been eager to bring the Games back to the Beehive State.

In November, IOC officials announced Salt Lake City as the preferred host for the 2034 Olympic Games.

Local leaders have touted Salt Lake City as an Olympic legacy location with multiple facilities already in place and strong support from the public and local government.

A final IOC decision will be announced in July.