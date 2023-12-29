Salt Lake City police officer helps rescue young hawk hit by car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A young hawk is recovering after being hit by a car and then rescued by a bystander and a Salt Lake City police officer.

An officer on patrol about 3 p.m. Thursday near 425 S. 500 West noticed a man in the street who appeared to be holding something in his winter hat.

“As the officer watched, the man accidentally dropped the hat. The hat appeared to hit the ground with more force than a person would expect from a winter hat dropping,” SLCPD said in a news release Friday.

When the officer approached to assist, the man, who spoke limited English, pointed to the hat and said “eagle,” the release says.

The man told police he saw the bird get hit by a car and picked it up to get it out of the street.

Neither the man nor the officer were able to identify the species of the bird, but the officer recognized it likely was a protected species, police said.

SLCPD worked with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, which referred the officer to a private animal care facility in the Salt Lake Valley.

“With the little feathered friend safely nestled in the knit hat, the officer took the bird for a medical evaluation,” the release says.

The bird was confirmed to b a young hawk and admitted to the animal care facility.

SLCPD reminds residents who find an injured wild animal to contact an appropriate wildlife rehabilitator. If the animal is a potential hazard, such as an injured deer blocking traffic, residents are asked to call 911.