Salt Lake City School District superintendent resigns, cites ‘personal reasons’ for short stay

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Embattled superintendent Timothy Gadson resigned from the Salt Lake City School District on Friday, citing personal reasons for leaving the post after just 14 months.

Gadson’s resignation is effective Oct. 1, though he’s agreed to remain with the school district as a consultant through June to complete his contract, district officials said.

“Notwithstanding public speculation to the contrary, there has been no finding of any wrongdoing on the part of Dr. Gadson and no violation of law by either Dr. Gadson or the Salt Lake City School Board,” according to a joint statement from Gadson and the Salt Lake City Board of Education on his resignation.

The school board held a public meeting Friday with the lone action item being a memorandum of understanding agreed upon by Gadson and the board during mediation. The board voted 7-0 to approve the agreement, which includes an undisclosed settlement.

The board then adjourned the meeting without comment, saying a joint statement would be issued.

Gadson is expected to take time off next week “while the parties finalize their agreement,” according to the statement.

Gadson was hired in February 2021 and began serving as superintendent July 1, 2021. He was one of 33 candidates who applied for the job.

Read the district's full statement below:

