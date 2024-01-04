Salt Lake City warehouse manager found dead, employee arrested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old man was found dead Wednesday at the Salt Lake City warehouse he managed, and one of his employees is accused of his murder.

Nathan David Evans, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail early Thursday for investigation of murder, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Salt Lake City police responded at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday to reports that a man found dead in an office of a Salt Lake City warehouse near 500 West and 300 South. The warehouse is known in the community as the temporary storage place, or TSP, where homeless Utahns can temporarily store property, police said.

Police found a large amount of blood in an office and the man’s body elsewhere in the warehouse, with evidence that the body had been dragged, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court. The victim had suffered multiple injuries and was found with a plastic bag over his head, police said.

A warehouse employee told police he was looking for the manager in the office area and was told by Evans he was not there, the police affidavit says.

The employee then walked into the back office a saw a large amount of blood, and Evans said, “He’s done,” the affidavit says.

During a warranted search of the warehouse, detectives found a hammer in the back office area, along with a trash bag filled with clothing and other items “saturated in suspected blood,” along with a bloody pocket knife, according to the probable cause statement.

Police also found a red jacket later determined to belong to Evans, with a pair of rubber gloves covered in blood in a pocket, arrest documents say.

Evans, who is homeless, had “a clump of red hair” matching that of the victim in his right hand when interviewed and later arrested, the affidavit says. He also had “several fresh injuries to his body consistent with being in a physical altercation.”

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. A motive in the killing remains under investigation, police said.

“Our patrol officers and detectives have worked quickly to reach this stage in the investigation,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said. “While we aim on preventing crime, when it happens, we’re committed to catching those responsible quickly. Our detectives don’t give up. This is the second homicide suspect arrested in 24 hours. It showcases the skills and dedication of our officers and detectives.”

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.