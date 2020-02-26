Sandy Police: 34-year-old man dies in crash at 10600 S. and I-15

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a fatal crash Tuesday night at 10600 South and Interstate 15, when a passenger car was T-boned by an SUV.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen, with the Sandy Police Department, said the fatal collision happened about 7:42 p.m. as an eastbound Mitsubishi Mirage was making a northbound turn onto I-15.

A westbound Kia Sorento struck the Mitsubishi broadside, Nielsen told Gephardt Daily.

A 34-year-old male passenger in the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Nielsen did not have a current report on the condition of the Mitsubishi’s 19-year-old male driver.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Kia and his two 15-year-old passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Nielsen said the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team was at the scene and westbound 10600 South would be closed for the next couple of hours.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.