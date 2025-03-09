Secret Service shoots man near White House

March 9 (UPI) — The U.S. Secret Service shot a man near the White House during an incident early Sunday morning, the agency confirmed.

Anthony Guglielmi, the agency’s spokesman, said in a statement that the unidentified man was shot just after midnight on March 9 near the northwest corner of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House. The man’s condition is unknown.

The Secret Service received information on Saturday from a local police department in Indiana that a man contemplating suicide had traveled to the federal district.

The man’s car was found parked near the intersection an intersection on the western perimeter of the White House and the man was found on foot about a block north.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” Guglielmi said. “There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.”

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., is leading the investigation because they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia.

President Donald Trump was visiting his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida at the time of the shooting. The man’s motivation for traveling to Washington are not currently known.