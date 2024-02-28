Sen. Mitch McConnell to step aside as GOP leader in November

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Senator Mitch McConnell (R, Kentucky) announced Wednesday he will step down as GOP leader effective November of this year, saying it’s time for the next generation of leaders to come forward.

McConnell, 82, plans to complete his current senate term, which ends in 2026. McConnell is the longest serving party leader in the U.S. Senate.

“Time rolls on,” McConnell said, emotion evident in his voice. “There’ll be a new custodian of this great institution next year. It won’t surprise you to know I intend to turn this job over to a Republican majority leader. I have full confidence in my competence to choose my replacement and lead our country forward.”

McConnell joked about his ongoing Senate term, saying, “I’m not going anywhere” and “There are many challenges we must make to deliver for the American people…I still have enough gas in the tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics. And I intend to do so with all the enthusiasm with which they’ve gotten accustomed.”

McConnell told his peers, “It’s been an honor to work with each of you. There’ll be plenty of time to express my gratitude in greater detail as I sprint towards the finish line, which is now in sight.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.