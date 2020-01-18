Sheriff: 2 in custody after after multi-county chase, PIT maneuver in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are in custody following an extended pursuit Friday after officers noticed an SUV stolen from Salt Lake County, tried to stop it in Utah County, and managed to arrest the suspects in Wasatch County.

“Orem Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled northbound on State Road 189 towards Wasatch County,” says a statement from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

“The vehicle was located in Wallsburg and Wasatch County deputies tried to stop the vehicle. Heber City Officers assisted by attempting to spike the vehicle when the driver swerved towards an officer.”

The driver fled through Heber City while officers from area law enforcement agencies worked to keep motorists safe, the statement says. Three schools, Wasatch High, Timpanogos Intermediate and Old Mill Elementary, were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“Officers successfully spiked the suspect vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued to flee. The driver rammed into two law enforcement vehicles and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle causing extensive property damage. Ultimately, officers successfully performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) which brought the pursuit to a stop.”

Driver Brandon Allen Rautanen, 21, and his passenger, Maryah Lynn King, 22, were taken into custody.

“The continuing investigation has thus far resulted in suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “The suspects were cleared by medical and will be booked into Wasatch County Jail. Thankfully, none of our citizens or law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

A search of the vehicle turned up two black backpack containing drugs, including marijuana and a clear substance in a plastic bag, along with drug paraphernalia, probable cause statements say.

Rautanen was charged on suspicion of:

Receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officers signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault threat with show of force/violence — injury, a third-degree felony

Rautanen is being held on $30,000 bail.

King was charged on suspicion of:

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

King is being held on $5,000 bail.