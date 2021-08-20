Sheriff: 2 women found deceased in rural Grand County died of gunshot wounds; family: victims were newlyweds

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The two women found dead Wednesday in rural Grand County had succumbed to gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office revealed in a news release Thursday, which also confirmed the victims’ names.

The women were Crystal Michelle Turner, 38, and Kylen Carrol Schulte, 24. That confirms information released by Schulte’s relatives, who have also said the Moab couple were newlyweds.

“On Aug. 18, 2021, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two deceased females located in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County, Utah,” the GCSO statement says.

“The two deceased individuals were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The preliminary investigation conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.”

The statement said the victims’ next of kin had been notified.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest sympathies and remorse to the victims’ family and friends,” the statement says.

“At this time, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an ongoing homicide investigation. We are currently following up with any and all leads that come to our attention during this investigation and will continue to be available to people who come forward with information. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no current danger to the public in the Grand County area.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those who have assisted so far in the investigation. We encourage anyone who may have information pertinent to the investigation to please contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.”

Schulte and Beck, who were found in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road, had been camping.

Family said on social media Schulte and Beck left to go camping Aug. 14, and were last seen at Woody’s Tavern at 221 S. Main St. in Moab. Before the bodies were discovered, a family member of Schulte posted on Facebook that the two could not be found.

“Kylen and Crystal are MISSING!!! THEY MUST BE IN THE SILVER KIA VAN. Because the black van and Harley are at McDs. Please help look for my girls or their KIA. Haven’t been to work. Haven’t called. Not in hospital. Not in Moab jail. Police have an ATL out.”

The family member then posted an update Wednesday morning:

“Kylen and Crystal told close friends that there was a weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out!!! And that they should move campsites. Now they have been missing for over four days and nights!”

After the bodies were found, a friend posted a tribute on Facebook.

“Moab unexpectedly lost two of its bright members this week, newlyweds Kylen and Crystal. As much as the tragedy has greatly shaken our community, their families are now faced with all the sudden funeral expenses as they process their fresh grief. Help take some stress off the family by donating what you can.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the uncle of Schulte to help pay funeral expenses.

“She has been the moon and the stars since that day she was born,” the page says, in part. “Kylen’s heart has always been full of love and life and God. She was the best sister, daughter, niece and cousin. She was a true free spirit that lived for the joy in her heart not the hatred in the world.

“Kylen and Crystal lived in Moab, UT. They found their way from the best campsite to the next but always showed up for work with the best ethic and greatest intent. This week their lives were tragically taken from this earth.”

Schulte will be laid to rest next to her brother, Mackeon, who died at age 15 in 2015 in an accidental shooting by a friend, the statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.