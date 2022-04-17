Shooting leaves 2 juveniles dead, 9 others injured at Airbnb house party in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, April 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles are dead and 9 others injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at a crowded Airbnb house party in Pittsburgh.

According to a press release from Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to a three story residence about 12:30 a.m. with reports of multiple shots fired.

When officers approached the rental property they heard more gunshots and saw “young people” running from the home, while others piled into vehicles and sped off.

“Officers located gunshot victims at or near the scene who were transported to local hospitals by Pittsburgh EMS and Police,” the police statement said. “Additional gunshot victims arrived at hospitals both inside and outside of the city by private means.

“Two male victims, both juveniles, were pronounced deceased in the hospital.”

Police said as many as 200 people, many of them juveniles, were in attendance when the shooting broke out.

“As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. Several more shots were fired outside the home,” police said.

Pittsburgh Police Commander John Fisher said the shooting likely resulted from a deadly combination of booze, guns and underage drinking.

“That’s a deadly combination in any type of event, and the result is it’s a tragedy. There was unnecessary death there and gunshot victims that could have all been prevented,” Fisher said.