Shooting victim rushed to hospital after shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rushed to an area hospital after a shooting Monday night in West Jordan, and a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

West Jordan Police responded to a shots fired call at about 9:50 p.m., WJPD Lt. Rich Bell told Gephardt Daily. They went to the scene, in the area of 7700 South and 5200 West.

“There’s a 17-year-old juvenile who lives at that location, and an adult male who is allowed to stay in a motor home parked near the residence,” Bell said. “They have an ongoing feud, and the male from the motorhome got aggressive with the juvenile, who arrived home with his guardian.”

The juvenile allegedly retrieved a gun believed to belong to the guardian.

“The juvenile shot the male once in the chest and once in the leg,” Bell said. “He was transported by a third party to the hospital.”

The shooting victim is in stable condition, Bell said late Tuesday morning.

The teen was booked into a juvenile detention center, and will face attempted homicide charges, Bell said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.