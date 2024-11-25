SLCPD officer punched in head after responding to domestic violence call, court documents say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly punched an officer who was attempting to apprehend him as he fled a domestic violence call.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the man’s name to protect the privacy of his alleged victim.

Salt Lake City Police officers were called to the vicinity of 600 North near 300 West just before midnight after being alerted to a possible domestic violence incident.

According to a police affidavit included in a Salt Lake County Third District Court probable cause statement, a fully uniformed K-9 officer located the alleged suspect and identified himself as a police officer. When the officer attempted to stop him, the affidavit says, the suspect “ran on foot.”

The suspect resisted the officer trying to make the arrest, the court documents say. He then “swung a close(d) fist at the officer and struck him in the side of the head.”

After being cuffed and moved to a seated position on the curb, the man was read his Miranda rights, and agreed to speak to a police investigator.

He “admitted to running from officers and acknowledged that officers were fully uniformed,” the affidavit says.

Police also asked the suspect if he had punched the (domestic violence) victim and he allegedly said “yes.” The affidavit noted the suspect “had swollen hands and bruising consistent with punching.”

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he remained as of early Sunday afternoon, according to jail records.

The probable cause statement said the alleged suspect will be “charged with Felony Aggravated Assault-DV (Domestic Violence)” and is a convicted felon with a history of domestic violence.”

The suspect also faces possible charges of failing to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer and assault of a peace officer (or service member) in uniform.