SLCPD releases more information on Sugarhouse SWAT operation, suspect arrested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have revealed more details after a SWAT response and arrest today in Sugarhouse.

Suspect Nicholas Waitkevich, 38, was taken into custody, and has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and obstruction of justice, the SLCPD statement says.

Police were called to the scene, a home near 1100 E. Zenith Ave., at about 7:45 a.m.

“Once patrol officers arrived, they surrounded the house and tried talking with the people inside of the home, including Waitkevich,” the SLCPD statement says.

During the investigation, officers learned everyone inside the home knew each other.

“A 38-year-old man eventually came out and told officers Waitkevich assaulted him.”

Gold Cross Ambulance took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries allegedly caused by Waitkevich, the police statement says.

Officers continued their attempts to get everyone to peacefully surrender. Officers told people in the immediate area to stay inside. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and a Gold Cross Ambulance staged as a precaution.

The on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators. The crisis negotiation team includes social workers who also responded, the police statement says.

“After getting a court-authorized search warrant, members of the SLCPD SWAT Team safely entered the home and took Waitkevitch into custody,” it says. “Officers found two other people in the home and their involvement is still being figured out. Waitkevich and the two other people did not have any injuries.”

The SLCPD suggested people suffering from domestic violence of some of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah:

“The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”