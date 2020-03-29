Small plane crashes as it takes off from airport in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An ultralight plane crashed Saturday afternoon as it was taking off from Hurricane Municipal Airport, also known as General Dick Stout Field.

The two people on board the StingSport TL20 were not injured, nor was anyone on the ground.

The single-engine aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances just after departing the airport at about 2:45 p.m., said an email from Ian Gregor, Public Affairs Manager for the FAA Pacific Division.

The FAA is currently investigating the crash.

