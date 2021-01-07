Sources: Growing number of Democrats considering Trump impeachment attempt

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Minnesota Rep. Ilham Omar has announced on Twitter she is preparing for a possible attempt to remove Pres. Donald Trump from office despite the fact he has only two weeks left in the White House.

Omar and perhaps as three dozen or so other lawmakers, according to reports, are talking impeachment after they say Trump incited a mob of his radical supporters to take action before they breached the United States Capitol in a violent attack that left one woman dead and several other people seriously injured.

Trump, who critics are calling increasingly unstable, later tweeted that he loved his supporters before his Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended, reportedly because they contained false information about the election and they incited violent acts.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic, and we need to fulfill our oath,” Omar tweeted at 2:28 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted his concerns minutes earlier.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted his concerns minutes earlier.

"He needs to be removed from office immediately," Moulton wrote. "It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted to them by the 25th Amendment. Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence."

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott shared similar thoughts:

According to an article in Politico, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) told reporters Trump had committed an impeachable act.

“The president encouraged a violent attack on the United States Capitol to prevent Congress from exercising our constitutional duties,” said Malinowski, who was in the Capitol when the building was breached. “That’s about as impeachable an act as I can think of. I would want to make sure if we move forward that we do it swiftly and in a bipartisan way and I don’t think that that’s impossible.”

The Politico article also said more than 30 democrats support the impeachment:

“A growing number of Democrats — more than three dozen, at last count — are calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, pointing to his role in inciting rioters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday and the damage he could cause in the final two weeks of his term,” the article says.

“The collection of lawmakers, who span the party’s ideological spectrum, is dominated by Democratic House members,” the article continues. “But the list also includes Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a sign of the immediate and widespread shock caused by the assault on the Capitol. One Republican, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, also called for Trump’s removal from office.”

It’s unclear how many lawmakers support the idea of impeachment, and whether such an action will ultimately be taken, or whether it would be likely to succeed.