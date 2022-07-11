Spanish Fork Police release name of homicide victim after suspect arrested in Ogden attempted murder case allegedly confesses to earlier crime

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man arrested and jailed in Ogden in connection with an attempted murder case has confessed to killing a man found in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Ogden City Police say.

On Monday, Spanish Fork police issued an updated statement on its Thursday suspicious death case. SFPD officials also released the name of the victim in their case, who was found near North Park.

“The victim in the Spanish Fork death has been identified as 49-year-old Ryan Hooley of Spanish Fork.

“The death has been confirmed as a homicide,” the statement says. “On July 9, 2022 Spanish Fork Police was contacted by Ogden City Police in relation to our suspicious death on July 8, 2022. Ogden Police arrested 28-year-old Christian Taele of Springville, UT on an unrelated incident that occurred in their jurisdiction. Christian is currently being held in the Weber County Jail on their charges.”

The charge in Ogden is murder (attempted), a first-degree felony. The victim remains hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

“Ogden Police contacted Spanish Fork Police Detectives and advised that during an interview with Christian Taele he mentioned being involved in the death of a man in Spanish Fork a day earlier.

Detectives from Spanish Fork Police and Ogden City Police are working together in coordination with both incidents, the statement says.

According to Taele’s Ogden probable cause statement, he was directed by a “higher power” to purge communities.