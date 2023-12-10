Speeding driver in custody after Wyoming chase, drug, firearm discoveries

LANDER, Wyoming, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver seen traveling at more than 100 mph was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol officers Friday morning near Lander, a WHP statement says.

The driver, in a Chevrolet Malibu, “refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” the statement says. “The driver traveled west on Wyoming State Highway 28 over South Pass. Due to weather conditions, the trooper discontinued the pursuit.”

Almost an hour later, just before noon, a trooper spotted the car traveling west near milepost 8 on the same roadway, the statement says.

“The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but once again, the driver did not stop, and the pursuit resumed.”

The red pin marks the city of Lander near where the incident ended Image Google Maps

The chase traveled through Farson, and a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputy deployed spike strips, the statement says. A trooper attempted a TVI maneuver, which is striking a vehicle’s rear side panels in an attempt to make the car spin and stop.

The suspect was able to recover (control of the vehicle) “and started eastbound on Wyoming State Highway 28,” the statement says. “While traveling eastbound, the trooper noticed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and a firearm being tossed from the sedan.”

A second TVI maneuver was successful, and the car stopped in a roadside drainage ditch, the statement says. Two occupants fled the vehicle, and were taken into custody and face felony charges.

The driver refused to leave the car, and was taken into custody after “a lengthy effort” by SWAT officers, the statement says.

“The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a suspected overdose,” the WHP statement says. “The driver has also been charged with multiple felony charges including drug possession and reckless driving. An additional firearm was found in the sedan.”