Pickup truck traveling 100 m.p.h. strikes construction workers on 1-15 near Clearfield; driver to be charged with DUI

CLEARFIELD, Utah, July 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash on northbound Interstate 15 that left at least three people injured.

A white pickup truck — estimated by a nearby trooper to be traveling 90 to 100 mph — veered left and hit several orange barrels before striking three construction workers who were at the site to pour concrete.

The truck also hit a construction vehicle before coming to a stop. The accident was reported between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

The driver and her passengers called 911 to report the incident, and remained on scene, according to reports. The driver told troopers her gas pedal had been stuck and she was unable to slow down.

Lt. Nic Street, Utah Highway Patrol, said the pedal appeared to be working on scene, and that the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, which he reported were found at the scene.

Street said that even if the pedal had stuck, perhaps after a floor map slipped under it, an unimpaired driver would have been able to find another way to stop the vehicle.

All those injured suffered relatively minor injuries considering the circumstances, and are expected to survive, Street said. One construction worker was transported by ambulance to the hospital, and the two others traveled in a company vehicle to get checked out, he said.

Street said he was not sure if the driver or passenger were checked out at the hospital before the driver was transported to jail for booking.