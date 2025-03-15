Starbucks ordered to pay $50M for man’s burns in 2020

March 15 (UPI) — A Los Angeles man won a $50 million judgment against Starbucks for burns that he suffered while moving a tray of very hot drinks at a Starbucks location in southern California in 2020.

Postmates driver Michael Garcia sued Starbucks after being burned when a “scalding hot” cup of tea spilled into his lap after a Starbucks worker handed him a tray containing three venti-sized hot-tea drinks through the drive-through window of the Exposition Park Starbucks at 1789 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Garcia said a Starbucks barista acted negligently by not properly securing the drink and its lid in the drinks tray, which he said caused the drink to spill and burn him within 1.4 seconds of receiving it.

Garcia said he suffered life-changing third-degree burns, nerve damage and permanent injuries to his genitals and has PTSD following the mishap.

His attorney, Nicholas Rowley, told jurors Garcia has undergone several surgeries and experiences pain every day.

“Michael Garcia’s life has been forever changed,” Rowley said in a statement after the jury verdict and award were announced.

“No amount of money can undo the permanent catastrophic harm he has suffered,” Rowley said, “but this jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility.”

The jury deliberated Friday for 40 minutes before delivering its verdict and awarding Garcia $50 million in damages.

Rowley called the verdict “reasonable” and said Starbucks engaged in “gross negligence” that caused Garcia to suffer life-changing injuries.

A Starbucks spokesperson told CBS News Los Angeles the national coffee chain disagrees with the jury verdict and intends to file an appeal.

“We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” the statement says.

“We plan to appeal,” it continues. “We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks.”

Garcia said he was burned on Feb. 8, 2020, and sought treatment from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles six days later.

Treatments included skin grafts that caused Garcia to permanently lose feeling in affected body parts, Rowley argued in court while presenting evidence of Garcia’s injuries during the trial.

Starbucks offered to settle the matter for $3 million prior to the trial and afterward increased the settlement offer to $30 million, which Garcia accepted.

Garcia also demanded Starbucks apologize, change its policies and notify all Starbucks locations to ensure all drinks are secure before giving them to customers.

Starbucks refused to abide those terms, which resulted in the jury verdict and award presented Friday.