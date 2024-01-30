State leaders tout Utah as great fit for NHL in meeting with commissioner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — State leaders met with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday about bringing an NHL team to Utah.

Gov. Spencer Cox, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, issued a joint statement following the meeting:

“Utah has the foundation of being the next major sports and entertainment destination in the United States. With the fastest growing economy, youngest population in the country and a long history as a premier winter sports destination, Utah is excited about the prospect of being the new home to an NHL franchise.”

Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz, made a formal request last week that the NHL begin the process of expanding into Utah.

Smith and his wife, Ashley, have been in discussions with Bettman since early 2022 about why they believe Utah is an ideal market for an NHL franchise.

A bill supporting Smith’s efforts to bring the NHL to Utah unanimously passed the state Senate on Monday and now moves to the House for consideration.

SJR12, sponsored by Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, says “Utah’s strong economy, growing population, and rich sports history makes it uniquely prepared to become home to a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise.”

The resolution also notes “Utah is preparing to again host the world as the presumptive host of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games, including what are sure to be epic hockey contests.”

SEG envisions ultimately building a state-of-the-art hockey arena for the NHL team, though it would join the Jazz at Delta Center for the “next several years,” according to a news release from the ownership group. A location for a new hockey arena has not yet been determined.

Delta Center has hosted five NHL games since 2018 as part of the Los Angeles Kings’ “Frozen Fury” preseason exhibition series.

SEG purchased the Utah Jazz and Delta Center in December 2020. Since then, the ownership group has acquired Real Salt Lake (January 2022) and the Utah Royals (March 2023).