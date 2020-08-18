Update: Stranded, injured hiker rescued from Bells Canyon in Sandy

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews responded Monday to a report of an injured hiker who had been stranded in Bells Canyon for several days.

Rescuers were called out at 6:27 p.m. after a trail runner encountered the man on the trail.

“The individual had been camping in the canyon for 5 days and had run out of food a few days ago. He had several injuries, and was having trouble breathing,” SLCSO SAR said in a Facebook post late Monday night.

The man had fallen and was too weak to continue down the trail.

Intermountain Life Flight was called, and several teams were sent up the trail.

A Search and Rescue team was able to reach the injured man and assess the situation, the post said.

A Life Flight paramedic was then hoisted to the stranded man and evacuated him to a waiting ambulance.

In the Facebook post, SLCSO Search and Rescue thanked Intermountain Life Flight and Sandy City Fire and Police departments for their support.