Supreme Court halts deportation of Venezuelan immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) The U.S. Supreme Court early Saturday ordered the Trump administration to halt the deportation of at least 30 alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act, according to reporting from The Washington Post and CNN.

“The Government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court,” the justices wrote in a brief order.

The ruling temporarily blocks the removal of the group, which includes immigrants in Texas who say they were targeted for deportation without sufficient notice or opportunity to challenge the decision.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. dissented.

Attorneys for the immigrants filed an emergency appeal Friday, claiming their clients were at immediate risk of removal and had not been afforded due process.

The court’s order did not elaborate on its reasoning but instructed the administration to respond once the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana takes action in the case.