Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 21 (UPI) — The Supreme Court left in place the Food and Drug Administration‘s approval of mifepristone on Friday, allowing access to the drug while legal challenges continue.

The court rejected decisions by a Texas District Court judge and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and sided with the Biden administration to keep FDA rules that make the pill broadly available.



Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday gave the full court until midnight Friday to make a decision.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk sided with anti-abortion groups and suspended the FDA’s approval of the drug on April 7, threatening its availability nationwide.

The Fifth Circuit blocked a portion of Kacsmaryk’s ruling, allowing the FDA’s original approval to stand from some two decades ago but not the agency’s expansion of its use in the following years.

The Supreme Court decision comes less than a year after its newly formed conservative 6-3 majority overturned the federal right to an abortion in Roe vs. Wade. The decision wiped out nearly 50 years of legal precedent while allowing each state to set its own rules over abortion.

Mifepristone has been widely used for more than two decades to terminate early pregnancies and treat complications due to miscarriages.

Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, though, ruled that the FDA had rushed the approval of the abortion drug when it came on the market during the Clinton administration.

In response to his ruling, states like California, New York and Massachusetts have stocked up on abortion medication while the legal challenges move forward.

His decision prompted the Biden administration to approach the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. While keeping it available the appeals court eliminated access to the drug after the seventh week of pregnancy and curtailed mail deliveries and the ability of non-physicians to administer the drug.

Also hanging in the balance is an injunction issued last Thursday by U.S. District Judge Thomas G. Rice of Washington state that protected access to mifepristone there, 16 other states and the District of Columbia.

The states covered under Rice’s order are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.