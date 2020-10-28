Suspect fatally shot in officer-involved critical incident in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday night after Herriman police responded to a reported violation of a protective order.

Zach Adams, commander with the Herriman City Police Department, said the deadly incident began at about 10 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 5300 West block of Solafax Lane.

“While en route, officers were advised that the male suspect was armed,” Adams told reporters near the scene.

“As they arrived, officers heard several gunshots. An adult male was encountered and challenged our officers,” Adams said. “At some point, he presented a threat and was engaged by two officers from the Herriman City Police Department.”

It isn’t yet known how many shots were fired or how many times the suspect was struck, but Adams said the man was “deceased at the scene.”

No officers were injured, and there were no reports of injuries to anyone else.

Adams had no information as to who or what the suspect was shooting at when officers heard the shots being fired, and he said it is still early in the investigation.

“Because this is a critical incident, the Salt Lake County Protocol Team 2 is handling the investigation, and as more information becomes available, we’ll get that out,” he said.

A subsequent news release said once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for review.

“The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave as is common practice in these types of critical incidents,” the news release said. “All HPD Patrol Officers are equipped with body worn cameras. Any available evidence will be turned over to the protocol team.”

The police also are asking that any members of the public who have information related to this incident call Unified Police Detective Sgt. Vaughn Allen at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.