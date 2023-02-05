Suspect in Palmer Court apartments stabbing murder taken into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A murder suspect wanted in the stabbing death Thursday of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody Saturday evening.

Salt Lake City police announced Sunday that suspect Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, had been arrested. Jackman was charged on suspicion of a single count of first-degree murder.

The arrest came after three SLCPD officers conducted a follow up on the case on Saturday in the area of Fayette Avenue and 200 West.

“While in the area, the officers worked with community members and found Jackman,” the police statement says. “The officers quickly and safely arrested Jackman.”

“Detectives believe Jackman pulled out a knife while his co-defendant, Ivy Chase Grant, fought with Alires,” the police statement says.

Arrest documents filed for Jackman reveal what was captured on a surveillance video.

“When the fight started, the A/P (arrested person, Jackman) pulled a large knife. While the fight was in progress, the A/P stabbed the victim with a large knife multiple times. Most of the fight was caught on video surveillance, which showed (Jackman) holding the large knife and also stabbing the victim.

“The fight moved out of camera view for a period of time, but when it moves back into camera view, Ivy is on top of the victim in a position of advantage when the A/P

stabs the victim in the leg. When the fight stops, the A/P walks off with Ivy while the victim appears to be in obvious distress bleeding profusely. The victim walks out of camera range and collapses and dies.

“The Medical Examiner stated at the autopsy the manner of death would be homicide and the immediate cause would be stab wounds,” Jackman’s probable cause statement says.

Jackman was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Saturday, the statement says.

Early investigation

The investigation began at 3:43 p.m. Thursday when dispatch was alerted to a stabbing at the Palmer Court apartments, located at 999 S. Main St. Arriving officers found Alires in critical condition. Despite attempts to save his life, Alires died on scene.

Investigators and Crime Lab analysts documented evidence and conducted interviews.

Grant, age 26, was arrested Friday at a residence near 300 East and Kensington Avenue., and faces an initial charge of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Grant’s charging documents say Alires “was stabbed three times by another participant in the fight. Grant was identified by another witness to the fight, and by surveillance video, charging documents say.

Post Miranda, Grant told officers he was not in the fight at Palmer Court the day before, and “went further and stated he had never been at Palmer Court anytime in the past,” his probable cause statement says.

Shown screen shots of the surveillance video “clearly showing him and the other participants. (Grant) stated he did not know any of the other participants in the video. Witness told detectives (Grant) is good friends with the stabbing suspect.”

Detectives found a previous, unrelated case in which Grant “and the stabbing suspect were both involved and clearly knew each other,” the police statement says.

Both Grant and Jackman were ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail system.

A GoFundMe account that says it is raising money for Alires’ burial costs can be found here.