SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized

ANDERSON, California, March 4, 2022 (UPI) — Authorities in Northern California say that almost 20 small children were taken to the hospital with injuries after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into their preschool.

The crash occurred at the Great Adventures Christian Preschool in Anderson, Calif., on Thursday. Anderson is located about 140 miles northwest of Sacramento and 10 miles south of Redding.

The crash injured 19 children and one employee at the school, officials said, but it’s believed that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

“At the time of the collision the building was occupied by 19 children and two adults,” the Anderson Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Officers entered the building and began assessing the injuries of the children and escorting them to safety.”

Hospital officials told the Record Searchlight that two children were in the pediatric intensive care unit at the University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Police said the children had varying level of injures, and most were hospitalized as a precaution. Officers said they spoke to the female driver of the SUV and determined she was not impaired at the time of the interview.

“The driver was cooperative and released after providing a statement,” police said

Police didn’t immediately know how or why the vehicle crashed into the school.