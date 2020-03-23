SWAT called to Jordan Landing after man barricades himself in store

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer patrolling Jordan Landing noticed that something didn’t look right near the LensCrafters store.

Sgt. Alex Darelli, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the officer was on patrol at about 5:30 a.m. when he saw a suspicious vehicle parked behind the store, at 7083 S. Plaza Center Drive (3710 West).

The suspect started to come outside through a back door, saw that the police were there, and hurried back inside, locking the door behind him.

Another officer could see the suspect inside the store. He refused to come out despite repeated commands, and SWAT was called to the scene.

After about an hour, the police were able to get the keys to the store from management and went in.

The suspect, who Darelli said is probably in his 20s or 30s, was taken into custody without incident.

No further information was available later Sunday.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details become known.