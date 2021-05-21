SWAT team responds to residence in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — SWAT teams have responded to a house in Salt Lake City where a armed fugitive is believed to be barricaded.

According to multiple reports, the man barricaded inside a residence is believed to a an Adult Probation and Parole fugitive, and shots have been fired at authorities.

The residence is on Wright Circle, which is near 500 south just east of Redwood Road. Officers were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to reports.

According to various law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Marshals is the lead agency, and the Unified Police Department and Salt Lake City police are among the agencies assisting.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene, and will provided updated information as it becomes available.