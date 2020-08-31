Syracuse man dies of injuries after likely ‘bison encounter’ on Antelope Island

SYRACUSE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse man died Sunday, the day after he was transported from Antelope Island to University of Utah Hospital with injuries consistent with being gored by a bison.

Larry Adams, 55, was found Saturday by two women on the Lakeside Trail. He was critically injured and yelling for help, a news release from Antelope Island State Park said.

The women called 911 and state park personnel responded and administered first aid until a medical helicopter arrived and took the gravely injured man to the hospital.

Adams has been described as an avid trail runner who loved the peace and quiet beauty of Antelope Island.

He was a member of the Wasatch Mountain Wranglers, a running group, and many of the comments on their Facebook page mention his intelligence and the kindness he extended to everyone.

Adams had expressed concern on the Wranglers Facebook page in the past about protecting Antelope Island and the animals that inhabit it.

He also urged everyone who spends time at Antelope Island to always be aware of your surroundings and remember that bison are in the area.