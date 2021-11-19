Taylorsville police arrest suspect after brief chase

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges after a brief police chase Thursday afternoon in Taylorsville.

“Detectives from Taylorsville have been working on some fraud and burglary investigations and were looking for a suspect in their case,” Deputy Chief Todd Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“One of the suspects, a female party, she was found to have a warrant for armed robbery in addition to some other charges.”

Officials located her Taylorsville residence, and arrived with multiple units, Gray said.

“We attempted to stop her and she fled in the vehicle, which was immediately spiked, so the tires were deflated.”

The pursuit ended about five blocks after it started, at about 2855 W. 5400 South.

“After her car became disabled, she jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, and was quickly apprehended,” Gray said.

During the brief chase, the suspect also struck two police cars, he said. Officers were not injured, and the cars were damaged but still drivable.

Passengers in the woman’s vehicle also were taken into custody, but were later released after they were identified.

The woman will be facing charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and evading arrest, and new fraud and burglary charges are pending, Gray said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information when court documents are filed in the case.