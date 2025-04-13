Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin April 13, 2025 (UPI) — A Wisconsin teenager allegedly killed his parents as part of a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, federal officials said in recently revealed court documents.

Nikita Casap, 17, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse for an incident that happened sometime before Feb. 28, Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said in a news release.

The teen was confirmed to have been first arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner and theft on March 12 as the investigation into the death of his parents was carried out.

Wisconsin court records show that Casap is being held in the Waukesha County Jail ahead of an arraignment scheduled for May.

In a federal application for a warrant filed on March 18, an FBI special agent indicated that prosecutors are seeking to additionally charge Casap with conspiracy to commit presidential assassination and a charge involving “weapons of mass destruction.”

The charges stem from a welfare check conducted on Feb. 28, after which responding deputies found the teen’s stepfather and mother, Donald Mayer and Tatiana Casap, dead inside the family home.

Mayer’s mother had called for the welfare check after being unable to reach the family and learning that Casap had not attended school for weeks, the FBI agent said. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:44 a.m. that morning but nobody answered the door.

During their initial investigation, deputies learned that Mayer had allegedly texted out sick from work beginning Feb. 13 while neighbors said they had not seen the family.

The deputies eventually breached the home around 1:40 p.m. that afternoon and first found Tatiana dead, likely from gunshot wounds, and covered with blankets. Mayer’s body was found sometime later. Based on various evidence, authorities determined they were killed the night of Feb. 11.

Law enforcement officials quickly found surveillance footage showing Casap driving Mayer’s black Volkswagen Atlas SUV, traveling alone with the family dog through Iowa, and the vehicle was reported missing.

By 11:25 p.m. that night, officers with the WaKeeney Kansas Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the SUV and found an unloaded revolver and ammunition matching the caliber that likely killed his parents, as well as their cell phones and a large amount of cash.

“WCSO reviewed Casap’s phone and saw imaged and communications that referenced a self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs and terrorist attacks,” the FBI agent said in the court documents.

Authorities found messages in which Casap allegedly sympathized with white nationalism, expressed praise for Adolf Hitler and planned to kill Trump to provoke a revolution in the United States to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians.

The messages indicate that Casap planned to use a dirty bomb controlled by drone for the assassination attempt and coordinated with someone with a Ukrainian telephone number for evacuation to the war-torn country after the deed was done.