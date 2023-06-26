Teen dead after Iron County rollover accident; 2 juveniles suffer minor injuries

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash in Iron County.

Dispatch was alerted to the accident at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a notice from the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office.

ICSO deputies, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Gold Cross ambulance responded to the scene, 1200 N. East Frontage Road, Kanarraville, southwest of Cedar City.

“A 1999 red Ford F-150 pickup truck occupied by three people was traveling southbound on a dirt road,” the ICSO news release says. “Upon entering a curve in the roadway, the truck lost control causing the vehicle to roll.

“One occupant, a 19-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. On scene, sheriff deputies and emergency medical personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two occupants, both juveniles, had minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released.”

The investigation is ongoing, the Iron County Sheriff statement says, but “it is not believed at this time that alcohol or drugs were involved.”